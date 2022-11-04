Deals
1 dead in Decatur house fire, cause unknown at this time

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in Decatur claimed the life of one person on Friday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports of smoke at a home on 4th Ave. SE shortly after 3 a.m.

Three people evacuated a house fire at the location when officers arrived on the scene. Two were transported to area hospitals while the other was transported to UAB for further treatment.

One person was found dead in the home. The individual was transported for autopsy to the Alabama Department of Forensics.

According to a spokesperson for Decatur Fire and Rescue, the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined until further investigation. No foul play is expected at this time.

The fire took three hours to put out and it caused minor damages to nearby structures.

