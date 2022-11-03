Why scheduling a mammogram isn’t as scary as you think

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A mammogram takes about 15 minutes, that’s the same amount of time it takes many people to drive home from work or scroll social media.

Time and pain are the two main reasons women say they put off getting a mammogram.

The fact is though, mammograms take less than thirty minutes and many places like Outpatient Diganostic Center are open with more hours and days to fit the schedules of busy women and moms. The 3D machines at ODC are also built to be quick and painless, while the whole area has a calm atmosphere to put women at ease while they’re there.

Women are recommended to start getting mammograms between the ages of 35-40. The earlier you catch something like breast cancer, the easier it is to beat.

“Early detection is key,” said Amy Carroll.

Carroll works at ODC and sees just how impactful getting mammograms regularly can be.

“Breast Cancer can spread really fast,” said Stacy Trimble, a team lead in the Mammography department. “That’s the point of having your mammogram is to catch it early. You never know what can happen in a year.”

Trimble’s mom died of breast cancer at a young age and was the first in her family to recieve the diagnosis. She says another excuse she often hears from young women is they don’t get tested because there is no family history. But Trimble says family history or not, you never know when cancer could show up.

“You don’t just have the mammogram for yourself. You have it for your kids and your parents and everyone who depends on you. If you don’t take care of yourself then you’re not going to be able to care of the people you love.”

To learn more and schedule your own mammogram, visit odcalabama.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.