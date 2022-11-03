“We saw an onslaught of voter suppression tactics”: Looming ‘Merrill v Milligan’ decision could affect future election procedures like previous Supreme Court decision

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Midterm elections are days away, but a looming Supreme Court decision could impact future elections. Merrill v Milligan would be the second Alabama case decision impacting voting procedures, the first being Shelby v Holder, back in 2013.

Merrill v Milligan is based on Alabama’s Congressional district maps that had been ruled unconstitutional because of gerrymandering.

I spoke JaTaune Gilchrist with the Alabama ACLU and she tells me Alabamians should be invested in the result of that case.

She says could have a negative impact on the entire country like the 20-13 decision on Shelby v. Holder.

That landmark decision allows certain states previously required to get federal permission before making changes to their voting laws based on their history of discrimination to do so without permission.

“We saw an onslaught of voter suppression tactics,” she described. “That includes voter ID laws that were implemented. The closing down of polling places, voter purging, the closing of DMVs in areas in the black belts that would allow people to actually get a voter ID to vote.”

April Fortune, an active voter in Madison County, says she was redirected from her usual polling place for an election, forcing her to commute further to cast her ballot.

“When I got there, there were like seven other cars in the parking lot,” she said. “And people were standing around like, baffled. And I’m like, ‘What’s going on? they said, the building is closed, they were not voting here.’”

She says she reached out to the Secretary of State’s office about the change.

“They said that they had re-did the boundaries and redistricting areas and ours was one of those areas,” April continued. “When I asked well, how can we weren’t not notified? They said they’re not required to notify us.”

I spoke to Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger about April’s incident and he says there was no foul play involved.

He says the election she participated in was a municipal election, not a county election. Those elections can take place in alternative polling locations.

Barger says municipal elections must take place within city limits and if a precinct is not within those limits, the voter must move to another polling place.

He also says this situation is not uncommon and happens in every county. He made it clear Fortune’s polling place was never closed and she can cast her ballot in her usual poll location on Tuesday.

