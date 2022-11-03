Town Creek woman killed in crash
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek.
Stephanie Langham was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a truck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Langham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash happened on Alabama 101 near Lawrence County 263.
