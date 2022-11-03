Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Town Creek woman killed in crash

A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek.
A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - A 59-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning near Town Creek.

Stephanie Langham was fatally injured when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a truck. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Langham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Alabama 101 near Lawrence County 263.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is assisting the FBI on Rolling Lea Place.
FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday
The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville locals who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
Mobile home hits a power pole, causing road to close
Mobile home slides off of hitch carrying it, knocks into power pole

Latest News

The National Children’s Advocacy Center is partnering with “Giving-Blocks” to become the first...
Huntsville non-profit accepting cryptocurrency donations
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Crosswalk at JSU.
Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle in crosswalk, suffers ‘serious injuries’
Adrian Farias
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges