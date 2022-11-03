Sun & 70s to end the week, Rain chances for Saturday

Good Thursday morning! We are starting off with fair skies and cool temperatures in the middle 40s to lower 50s. Areas of patchy but dense fog will linger through roughly 9:00 AM.

We will see plenty of sunshine through the morning into the afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the middle to upper 70s. Skies will stay clear overnight with calm conditions, patchy fog will again be possible for Friday morning. Friday will be a fairly breezy day with wind gusts over 20 miles per hour from the southeast, high temps will reach the middle to upper 70s again. It should be another great night for all of the high school football playoff games with mild temps in the 60s.

More clouds will move in late Friday night into Saturday morning. We will be tracking a weakening line of rain showers and isolated storms early Saturday morning as they move in from the west. The heaviest rainfall will be along I-65 and areas to the west. Showers will start to wind down on Saturday afternoon with highs in the low to middle 70s. Sunday will start off with some isolated showers early in the day, skies will clear into Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Daylight Saving Time will end Sunday morning and clocks will go back one hour, please change the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios. Next week will start off on a warmer note with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

