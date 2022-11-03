Deals
SCOUTED: The home decor trends we’re obsessed with this holiday season

By Payton Walker
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Swap the red and green for pink and teal because this Christmas, things are getting merry and BRIGHT.

Dawn Pumpelly with The Scout Guide Huntsville is showing us around Golden Griffin, a gorgeous home and gift shop in Huntsville. Owner Suzanne Carlisle is sharing more about how to deck the halls in a way that is fa-la-la-fabulous!

Get inspired and buy allllll the sparkly things this season at Golden Griffin!

