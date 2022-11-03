Deals
Mortgage rates keep soaring, hitting 20-year high

Mortgage rates are soaring, topping 7% for the first time since 2002. (Source: CNN, POOL, KGO)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again Wednesday, marking the largest series of fed rate hikes in more than three decades as it works to tame inflation at 40-year highs and slow the economy.

The plan appears to be working in the housing market, where historic mortgage rates are starting to lessen demand.

Mortgage rates are soaring, topping 7% for the first time since 2002.

According to lending giant Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 7.08% in the week ending Oct. 27.

For comparison, a year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.14%, and experts said the higher the rates go, the less you can afford.

“People buy houses based on what the monthly payment is,” economic analyst Dylan Ratigan said. “The payment prices, the actual monthly cost the payment has gone up by as much as 50%.”

The increase is fueled by the Federal Reserve’s drastic action to raise interest rates, and experts said it’s crushing the housing market with home prices beginning to drop in some parts of the country and slowing new contracts.

“We’ve seen interest rates going up very quickly, faster than they’ve gone up since the 1980s,” economist Daniel Altman said. “The Federal Reserve has been pushing up short-term rates, and mortgage rates have responded as well.”

While the fed does not set the interest rates borrowers pay on their mortgages directly, its actions do influence them.

Experts said it’s possible prices could continue to fall for the immediate future, but because there’s still a lot of pent-up demand and supply is still low, consumers likely won’t see major declines anytime soon.

Meanwhile, demand for mortgages has dropped dramatically. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, applications are at their slowest pace since 1997.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

