Mobile home slides off of hitch carrying it, knocks into power pole

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department are on the scene of an accident in Priceville.

A mobile home slid off of the hitch that was carrying it and hit a power pole on E Upper River Rd SE. Upper River Rd is closed between Marco Dr. and Deere Rd.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Joe Wheeler EMC has been notified.

The outage map shows that 401 Morgan County customers are out of power, Lawrence County customers were not affected.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

