Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

McDonald’s debuts ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ limited-edition Happy Meal

McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal.(McDonald’s)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ahead of the “Black Panther” sequel, McDonald’s is offering a special Happy Meal to celebrate the film.

The fast-food chain announced that it is currently selling a Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“The first ‘Black Panther’ movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald’s.

At participating restaurants, while supplies last, the meal will include one of 10 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” superhero toys based on the characters from the movie.

McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal.(McDonald’s)

McDonald’s has also changed the Happy Meal box design to match the Black Panther’s uniform.

“We’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing,” Healan said.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set to debut in theaters on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is assisting the FBI on Rolling Lea Place.
FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday
The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville locals who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
Mobile home hits a power pole, causing road to close
Mobile home slides off of hitch carrying it, knocks into power pole

Latest News

FILE - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks at the Amazon re:MARS convention on June 6, 2019, in...
Ex-housekeeper sues Jeff Bezos, claims discrimination
Pamella Shelton, 57, was convicted of felony murder and aggravated child abuse, and a judge...
Woman gets life in prison for 2-year-old step-granddaughter’s murder
A Delta flight from Atlanta to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing after smoke...
Delta flight makes emergency landing after engine issues
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Judge says he’ll appoint monitor for Donald Trump’s company
FILE - Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive health care provider, speaks during an abortion...
Abortion doctor sues Indiana AG over bids to access records