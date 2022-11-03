Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in car burglaries

MADISON CO., (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in Hazel Green and Meridianville to identify a man who is a person of interest in numerous car burglaries.

Investigators say the man was seen driving a silver Chevrolet or GMC full-size truck. They also say the was seen on surveillance using a stolen credit card to buy gas at a local convenience store.

Investigators say the man was seen driving a silver Chevrolet or GMC full-size truck. (MCSO)

The MCSO is asking that anyone with information about the particular cases or the suspect contact Investigator Stamm. His phone number is (256)533-8820 and his email is dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.