Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in car burglaries
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON CO., (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in Hazel Green and Meridianville to identify a man who is a person of interest in numerous car burglaries.
Investigators say the man was seen driving a silver Chevrolet or GMC full-size truck. They also say the was seen on surveillance using a stolen credit card to buy gas at a local convenience store.
The MCSO is asking that anyone with information about the particular cases or the suspect contact Investigator Stamm. His phone number is (256)533-8820 and his email is dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov
