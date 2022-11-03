Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in car burglaries

Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in car burglaries
Madison County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in car burglaries(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON CO., (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in Hazel Green and Meridianville to identify a man who is a person of interest in numerous car burglaries.

Investigators say the man was seen driving a silver Chevrolet or GMC full-size truck. They also say the was seen on surveillance using a stolen credit card to buy gas at a local convenience store.

Investigators say the man was seen driving a silver Chevrolet or GMC full-size truck.
Investigators say the man was seen driving a silver Chevrolet or GMC full-size truck.(MCSO)

The MCSO is asking that anyone with information about the particular cases or the suspect contact Investigator Stamm. His phone number is (256)533-8820 and his email is dstamm@madisoncountyal.gov

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
The Madison Police Department is assisting the FBI on Rolling Lea Place.
Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Alabama Department of Corrections
Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison

Latest News

Mobile home slides off of hitch carrying it, knocks into power pole
Jason Cole
Man arrested in Phenix City murder believed to be victim’s boyfriend
District 10 Residency Questions
Residency questions surround House District 10 candidate
Mobile home hits a power pole, causing road to close
Mobile home slides off of hitch carrying it, knocks into power pole