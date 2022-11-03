Deals
Madison County Commission gifts grant for Space Exploration Memorial

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission presented a $250,000 grant to the NASA/Marshall Retirees Association (MRA) for the building of a Space Exploration Memorial at the United States Space and Rocket Center.

The MRA is raising $750,000 for a memorial that will have a wall with names of thousands of individuals who have contributed to the Marshall Space Flight Center. The memorial will be in the Rocket Park that will have five restored rockets.

Madison County Commission Chairman, Dale Strong, said the memorial will be important to honor dedicated NASA workers.

“There is no better tribute to recognize and honor the thousands of workers from NASA and their contractors whose dedicated teamwork made America’s space exploration possible from Huntsville and Madison County as well as all of North Alabama,” Strong said in a statement. “This memorial will forever recognize these space explorers and serve as an inspiration for generations to follow in their footsteps and take us back to the Moon, Mars and points beyond.”

