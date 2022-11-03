Deals
Little boy gets big group hug from friends while twin brother remains in hospital

A little boy named Ethan walks into his school and is met by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs. (Source: @glitterenthusiast / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKVILLE, Md. (Gray News) – Kids in Maryland shared a sweet moment when they welcomed back their classmate whose twin brother is in the hospital.

In a video posted to Instagram by user @glitterenthusiast, a little boy named Ethan walks into his school in Rockville and is met one-by-one by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs.

According to the video’s caption, Ethan and his twin brother Bennett both have a rare genetic disease.

Bennett came down with pneumonia and has been in the hospital for four weeks. The video’s caption said he will go to rehab soon and hopefully be home by December.

“These children are amazing,” the caption reads. “Can’t wait to see what they do when Bennett comes back to school!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

