Jacksonville State student struck by vehicle, suffers ‘serious injuries’

Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime scene do not cross caution tape at night.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) -A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday near the Jacksonville State University campus.

The victim, a JSU student, was treated on the scene by medical personnel before being transported to UAB Hospital via helicopter. Authorities say she has “serious injuries.”

According to Jacksonville Police Chief Marcus Woods, the accident occurred at approximately 5:54 p.m. on Highway 21.

Police said that it is too early to say if the driver will face charges, but that they will present information to the district attorney.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

