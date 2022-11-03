Huntsville non-profit accepting cryptocurrency donations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The National Children’s Advocacy Center is partnering with “Giving-Blocks” to become the first Huntsville non-profit to accept cryptocurrency donations.

Crypto-project coordinator, Hannah Alderson, said accepting cryptocurrency in Huntsville will have a beneficial impact.

“For us, it equates to a cash donation which turns into therapy hours for children, parenting classes, medical examines,” Alderson said. “[It] turns into hope and healing and justice for kids who have been hurt by the people who were supposed to be taking care of them.”

Alderson said 80 different types of cryptocurrency will be accepted and people that donate through cryptocurrency receive tax benefits.

To learn more about how you can support, click here.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.