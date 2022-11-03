How the Aum Foundation is equipping young women and how you can help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - High school can be one of the most pivotal times in a girl’s life.

That’s why The Aum Foundation is offering a free mentorship program in which a successful woman is paired with a high school girl to help listen and guide her on the path to success – both professionally and personally.

This month, the Foundation is focused on their Giving Tuesday Challenge: $52 for 52. Currently, Aum has 52 students around Alabama which is their largest class ever! The organization is asking people to donate $52, $1 for each girl, to ensure none of these young women have to pay in order to particpate in Aum.

Mentor Aciaca Moore and Aum Alumna Hannah White joined TVL to chat their experiences and how you can support.

If you would like to contribute to the program financially and help out some brihgt young women, click here. And if you’d like help ourin other ways and possibly become a mentor, demetria.horton@aumfoundationusa.org

