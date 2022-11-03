Heather McMahan is bringing her comedy to Huntsville for the weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for something good to get into this weekend, comedian Heather McMahan is putting on five shows in Huntsville. She’s bringing her humor to Stand Up Live for back-to-back shows November 4-6.

McMahan is known for her hilarious can-do, but probably won’t, attitude. She’s bold, she says what she wants and often what everyone else is thinking.

While her tour is called “The Comeback Tour,” she’s only 35 and has her fans eating out of the palm of her hands. She has a couple of movies under her belt and has been a guest on pretty much every top rated podcast there is.

She even has her own podcast, “Absolutely Not” that has gained McMahan a ton of attention with her quippy comments and relatable stories. Sticking in the digital world, Instagram is also where the comedian shines.

Funny posts and videos of what she’s up to fill her Instagram page along with sneak peeks of some of her best stand up and shows.

While she stays booked and busy, she says stand up is where she feels most at home. That means her shows at Stand Up Live are sure to be a treat as she kicks off the new tour.

For more information and tickets, visit heatherontour.com.

