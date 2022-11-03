Deals
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges

Adrian Faras and Christina Gomez
Adrian Faras and Christina Gomez(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested and charged five people on drug-related charges on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the task force, agents seized 165 pounds of marijuana during an operation in Decatur. The street value of the drugs is estimated at $1.5 million.

The following people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking:

  • Christina Camacho Gomez, 27
  • Rene Rinconi Varona, 31
  • Alfredo Rinconi Reyes, 33
  • Adrian Farias, 19
  • Balfre Rinconi Gonzalez, 43

This story will be updated once further information is released.

