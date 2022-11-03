Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested and charged five people on drug-related charges on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the task force, agents seized 165 pounds of marijuana during an operation in Decatur. The street value of the drugs is estimated at $1.5 million.

The following people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking:

Christina Camacho Gomez, 27

Rene Rinconi Varona, 31

Alfredo Rinconi Reyes, 33

Adrian Farias, 19

Balfre Rinconi Gonzalez, 43

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.