Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force arrested and charged five people on drug-related charges on Thursday.
According to a spokesperson for the task force, agents seized 165 pounds of marijuana during an operation in Decatur. The street value of the drugs is estimated at $1.5 million.
The following people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking:
- Christina Camacho Gomez, 27
- Rene Rinconi Varona, 31
- Alfredo Rinconi Reyes, 33
- Adrian Farias, 19
- Balfre Rinconi Gonzalez, 43
This story will be updated once further information is released.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.