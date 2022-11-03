Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Detectives with the Huntsville Police Department are looking for a man they say broke into a car parked at the Constellation Apartments and stole a wallet last month.

Officials say he then used the cards at different places including Citgo and Best Buy.

Authorities are also looking to bring other people in the area to justice.

Robert Taylor is accused of depositing a $6,000 check, that did not belong to him, into his account.

Elijah Eli Clark allegedly deposited fraudulently obtained funds and then withdrew them from a local bank.

Charlotte Leeann Woolridge is wanted on a fentanyl possession charge.

James Rigsby Sr. is wanted for third-degree theft of property, authorities believe he stole two cell phones from a Cricket Wireless

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

