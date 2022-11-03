Deals
Boaz man arrested for bomb threat phone call to hospital

Jeffrey Prater
Jeffrey Prater(MCSO)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday morning the Boaz Police Department received a call from Marshall Medical Center South on call of a bomb threat.

According to BPD, the call came into Marshall South at 6:30 a.m., and someone on the phone stated there was a bomb in the hospital. The hospital was placed on lockdown.

Officers responded and conducted a walk-through with hospital staff to make sure there was not anything that seemed to be a threat on the premises.

Before the call came in, members of the hospital staff said they had problems with Jeffrey Prater, who had gotten upset with the staff. After then he was asked to leave.

After the lockdown was lifted officers saw Prater at the Circle K gas station. While officers asked him about the bomb threat he admitted to making the call.

He was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat. He will be transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department on a $15,000 bond.,

