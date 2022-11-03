ALEA responds to garbage truck wreck in Limestone County

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning.

According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Logan, a pickup truck struck the back of a garbage truck, causing it to veer off the roadway and land in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the garbage truck was evaluated on scene and released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.