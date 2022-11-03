Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

ALEA responds to garbage truck wreck in Limestone County

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved...
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning.

According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Logan, a pickup truck struck the back of a garbage truck, causing it to veer off the roadway and land in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the garbage truck was evaluated on scene and released.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is assisting the FBI on Rolling Lea Place.
FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday
The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville family who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
Mobile home hits a power pole, causing road to close
Mobile home slides off of hitch carrying it, knocks into power pole

Latest News

You Decide 2022
Inflation/economy top issue for Ala. voters in exclusive new Gray TV/AL Daily News poll
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl
The Madison County Commission presented a $250,000 grant to the NASA/Marshall Retirees...
Madison County Commission gifts grant for Space Exploration Memorial
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4 BOE Shatika Armstrong