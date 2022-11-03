Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year.

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.

The grocery store chain will match 2019 prices on holiday essentials like appetizers, desserts, sides and drinks starting Nov. 2.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” Aldi president Dave Rinaldo said.

Shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings.

According to an IRI survey, about 38% of consumers expect to pay more for Thanksgiving meals, even though they’re planning to buy the same amount of food.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is assisting the FBI on Rolling Lea Place.
FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday
The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville family who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
Mobile home hits a power pole, causing road to close
Mobile home slides off of hitch carrying it, knocks into power pole

Latest News

A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
UN agency: No evidence seen for Moscow’s ‘dirty bomb’ claim against Ukraine
This common antibiotic is in short supply.
What to do if you can't get amoxicillin
FILE PHOTO - Netflix is rolling out the "basic with ads" subscription plan for $6.99 per month...
Netflix launches ‘basic with ads’
Juana Elivia Tadeo Gomez
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 11-year-old girl
The Madison County Commission presented a $250,000 grant to the NASA/Marshall Retirees...
Madison County Commission gifts grant for Space Exploration Memorial