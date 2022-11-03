Deals
Albertville City Schools: early release on Thursday, virtual learning on Friday due to increase in flu cases

(Albertville City Schools)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Albertville City Schools will leave early on Thursday and learn from home on Friday due to an increase in flu cases.

According to a press release from the school system, students will be released early on Thursday, Nov. 3.

  • 12:30 p.m. release: Kindergarten, Pre-K and Intermediate School
  • 1 p.m. release: Primary, Elementary, Middle and High Schools

All students will participate in E-learning on Friday, Nov. 4.

In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 7.

