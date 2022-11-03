Albertville City Schools: early release on Thursday, virtual learning on Friday due to increase in flu cases
Published: Nov. 3, 2022
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Albertville City Schools will leave early on Thursday and learn from home on Friday due to an increase in flu cases.
According to a press release from the school system, students will be released early on Thursday, Nov. 3.
- 12:30 p.m. release: Kindergarten, Pre-K and Intermediate School
- 1 p.m. release: Primary, Elementary, Middle and High Schools
All students will participate in E-learning on Friday, Nov. 4.
In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 7.
