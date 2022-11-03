Albertville City Schools: early release on Thursday, virtual learning on Friday due to increase in flu cases

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Albertville City Schools will leave early on Thursday and learn from home on Friday due to an increase in flu cases.

According to a press release from the school system, students will be released early on Thursday, Nov. 3.

12:30 p.m. release : Kindergarten, Pre-K and Intermediate School

1 p.m. release: Primary, Elementary, Middle and High Schools

All students will participate in E-learning on Friday, Nov. 4.

In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 7.

