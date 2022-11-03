Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Adam Silver says he wants Kyrie Irving’s apology for ‘reckless’ social media post

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during...
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with head coach Steve Nash, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in San Antonio.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By BRIAN MAHONEY and TIM REYNOLDS
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wants an apology, and Kyrie Irving still isn’t going to give one.

Shortly after the NBA Commissioner said Irving “made a reckless decision” by tweeting out a link to a film containing antisemitic material last week, the Brooklyn Nets guard again stopped short of saying he was sorry for doing so.

Irving said some things in “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” were untrue, but he didn’t say he shouldn’t have posted a link to it.

“I’m not the one who made the documentary,” Irving said after the Nets practiced.

Irving again said he meant no harm in posting the tweet — which he has since deleted — but didn’t apologize for doing so and instead asked reporters why they weren’t asking questions about the history of Blacks in America.

“Where were you guys asking those same questions when I was a kid learning about the traumatic events of my familial history and what I’m proud to come from,” Irving said, “and proud to stand here and why when I repeat myself that I’m not going to stand down, it has nothing to do with dismissing any other race or group people.

“I’m just proud of my heritage and what we’ve been through and the fact that this has pinned me against against the Jewish community and I’m here answering questions of whether or not I’m sorry or not about something I didn’t create and was something I shared and I’m telling everybody I’m taking responsibility, than that’s where I sit.”

Silver’s comments were the second statement the league office has issued on the latest Irving controversy, and the first in which Irving was referenced by name.

Irving and the Nets announced Wednesday, in conjunction with the Anti-Defamation League, that each would be donating $500,000 to anti-hate causes. But Silver felt Irving needed to go further.

“While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize,” Silver said.

Silver added that he will be meeting with Irving in person within the next week. The league’s first statement, clearly in reference to Irving’s tweet, said “hate speech of any kind is unacceptable and runs counter to the NBA’s values of equality, inclusion and respect.”

Earlier this week, the National Basketball Players Association put out similar sentiments. The NBPA also did not mention Irving by name; Irving is a vice president of the union and a member of its executive committee.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison Police Department is assisting the FBI on Rolling Lea Place.
FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday
The Scott family on Family Feud
Meet the Huntsville family who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
Mobile home hits a power pole, causing road to close
Mobile home slides off of hitch carrying it, knocks into power pole

Latest News

Lyft said it will be cutting jobs.
Lyft to cut 13% of workforce in attempt to trim costs
HSI staff and volunteers carry dogs from the Ansan, South Korea dog meat farm rescue into the...
Dozens of dogs arrive in US from meat farm, will need adopters
FILE - This June 17, 2019 file photo shows 5-mg pills of oxycodone. The nation's top public...
CDC softens opioid prescribing guidelines for doctors
Meet a one-eared dog named "Van Gogh" who has an eye for art paints with his tongue.
Dog with one ear paints masterpieces with his tongue
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, accompanied by...
Israeli PM Lapid concedes defeat to Netanyahu in election