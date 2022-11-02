Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

We’re obsessed with this eco-friendly coffee set for the holidays

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The holidays are coming up and many of you are already started on your Christmas shopping.

Some of us though need some more time to shop and find some inspiration.

Brandy Booth from Lemon and Lavender is showing off one of her favorite new gifts for the season that is perfect for coffee lovers. It’s one of many items from L&L’s Eco-Friendly Holiday Shopping Guide this season.

You can shop all the latest at the Lemon and Lavender store in Madison or at lemonandlavender.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Alabama Department of Corrections
Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison