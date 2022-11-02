Deals
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation

Two victims of a possible Decatur homicide were identified by police on Wednesday.
By Nick Kremer, Sean Dowling and Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
An official with the Decatur Police Department identified the victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40.

An official with the Decatur Police Department identified the victims as Lucia Guardo Mayo, 34, and Uriel Cruz Mayo, 40.

The identification comes after DPD officers found two people dead when responding to a reported burglary call on Tuesday. The incident occurred on Nov. 1 around 2 a.m. at a Chestnut St. home.

The Morgan County Coroner took the two bodies to the Department of Forensics for autopsy on Tuesday evening.

The deaths are being investigated as possible homicides.

The owner of the rental home said multiple minors were inside the home at the time of the shooting. One of the minors present called the property owner overnight to alert him about the incident.

A neighbor who has lived in the area for 15 years said a heavy police presence like this is nothing new.

A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another victim was found outside.

“I mean, I’m considering finding somewhere else and moving,” Ricky Teague said.

“We need something done. No joke. We need something done about the drugs that are going on around here, and they ain’t doing nothing about it, least that we can see.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

