Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

UAH drone operator discovered stranded boater in Hurricane Ian

Casey Calamaio flies a Civil Air Patrol drone as part of a UAS team of three on Florida’s...
Casey Calamaio flies a Civil Air Patrol drone as part of a UAS team of three on Florida’s Matlacha Island. The team was searching canals and destroyed structures for locations that warranted a search team investigation. The island is on the causeway that connects Pine Island to the mainland and was one of the worst-hit areas.(Courtesy Casey Calamaio)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A research engineer in the Rotorcraft Systems Engineering and Simulation Center at the University of Alabama in Huntsville was part of a team that discovered a stranded boater in Hurricane Ian.

Civil Air Patrol 1st Lieutenant Casey Calamaio was operating a drone that helped pinpoint a boater stuck at sea in Florida.

“This was as real as it gets when it comes to UAS in an emergency response situation,” says Calamaio, who also supported efforts as an Unmanned Aircraft Systems pilot and geospatial subject matter expert. “We arrived in Florida during a period of the disaster response where it wasn’t just clean up.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Two found dead following reported burglary in Decatur
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Alabama Department of Corrections
Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison

Latest News

Gadsden man dies in fatal motorcycle crash near Collinsville
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Two found dead following reported burglary in Decatur
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
Decision 2022: Ballot Amendment could allow for changes to Alabama constitution
Decision 2022: Ballot Amendment could allow for changes to Alabama constitution