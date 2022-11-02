Two found dead following reported burglary in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a reported burglary call.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut Street.

The Decatur Police Department investigated the deaths as a homicide. A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another victim was found outside.

The Morgan County coroner confirmed that the victims were one man and one woman.

The home is a rental property and the landlord confirmed that the 15-year-old daughter called him overnight. The daughter said she was in the house when the incident happened along with a 10-year-old and a 5-year-old.

The landlord says officers on the scene told him to wait at the house. He had been here for hours, but no one showed up to brief him.

A neighbor who’s lived in the area for 15 years said incidents like this are not uncommon in the area.

“I mean, I’m considering finding somewhere else and moving,” said neighbor Ricky Teague. “We need something done. No joke, we need something done about the drugs that’s going on around here, and they ain’t doing nothing about it, least that we can see.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

