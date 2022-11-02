Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Two found dead following reported burglary in Decatur

A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another victim was found outside.
By Nick Kremer, Sean Dowling and Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a reported burglary call.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut Street.

The Decatur Police Department investigated the deaths as a homicide. A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another victim was found outside.

The Morgan County coroner confirmed that the victims were one man and one woman.

The home is a rental property and the landlord confirmed that the 15-year-old daughter called him overnight. The daughter said she was in the house when the incident happened along with a 10-year-old and a 5-year-old.

The landlord says officers on the scene told him to wait at the house. He had been here for hours, but no one showed up to brief him.

A neighbor who’s lived in the area for 15 years said incidents like this are not uncommon in the area.

“I mean, I’m considering finding somewhere else and moving,” said neighbor Ricky Teague. “We need something done. No joke, we need something done about the drugs that’s going on around here, and they ain’t doing nothing about it, least that we can see.”

No arrests have been made at this time.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

New traffic light to activate at Steger Rd.
Police investigation double homicide in Decatur
Police investigation double homicide in Decatur
Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave., suspect arrested
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office closed until Wednesday