Rocket City Christmas Light Show set to return November 18

The Rocket City Christmas Light Show returns to Toyota Field on Nov. 18 for the third time as announced Wednesday.

The event will continue through Jan. 1, 2023. Guests will drive through the North Pole-themed mile and a half show. The fee is $30 per car.

Each night, the event will be open 5-9 p.m. regardless of the weather. Passenger vans or larger vehicles will be charged $60 to drive through the show.

The following features are new additions to this year’s light show:

The holiday snow globe is back and bigger than ever after debuting in 2020. The 15-foot-high show globe is a perfect photo opportunity for families and fans of all ages.

Guests will be allowed to bring their dogs into the Winter Wonderland. All dogs must be leashed, and owners need to clean up after their dogs.

At the Gravity Grille concession stand, a selection of grilled cheese sandwiches and seasonal soups will be on the menu, along with other local ballpark favorites.

The Junkyard Team Store will be open during the Winter Wonderland for holiday shopping, with a special 20% discount off the entire store during Winter Wonderland hours. Other sales will be available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Fans that make a purchase at The Junkyard will be able to buy a New Era Blue Trash Pandas beanie for just $10 (normal price $24.99).

The admission price includes access to the Winter Wonderland inside Toyota Field.

