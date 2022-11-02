Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police department is assisting the FBI in the Pebble brook Subdivision in Madison.
According to officials with the FBI, law enforcement is on the scene performing a “court-ordered action.”
A witness on the scene report seeing multiple FBI and police vehicles on Rolling Lea Place. The witness also reported hearing explosions.
Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.