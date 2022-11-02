Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood

FBI logo.
FBI logo.(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police department is assisting the FBI in the Pebble brook Subdivision in Madison.

According to officials with the FBI, law enforcement is on the scene performing a “court-ordered action.”

A witness on the scene report seeing multiple FBI and police vehicles on Rolling Lea Place. The witness also reported hearing explosions.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Alabama Department of Corrections
Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison

Latest News

Anneliese van der Pol from ‘That’s So Raven’ among Broadway stars to perform in Huntsville’s...
Anneliese van der Pol from ‘That’s So Raven’ among Broadway stars to perform in Huntsville’s Disney Princess Concert
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE Bill Byrd
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 5 BOE James Desta
Meet the Candidates: Madison County Schools District 4 BOE Shatika Armstrong