‘PASS GO’: Huntsville/Madison County Chamber promotes fun way to support local businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville/Madison County Chamber is finding a way to mix a popular board game with local shops in the area.

The campaign is called SHOP LOCAL-OPOLY, designed after the famous Monopoly™ board game. Just like any board game, you need the rules.

The County Chamber provides a customized gameboard featuring 26 local businesses and just like Monopoly™ when you make a stop, you make a purchase.

In the board game you collect a property card when you make a purchase, in this case, you have to collect your receipts and hold on tight to them. The biggest rule is that the receipts have to come from one of the businesses that are on the board.

Multiple entries are allowed, five receipts equal one entry, which means there’s a bigger chance for you to win the prize.

What’s that prize? It’s a chance to win up to $650 worth of gift cards from local businesses.

The “game” will run from Nov. 1 to Dec. 1 and participants must shop during this month to be eligible for the prize. Three winners will be announced to win either $250, $400 or $650 in gift cards at the participating local businesses.

Winners will be announced at the Business & Brews event on Dec. 1. To get your gameboard and see what businesses are participating visit the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber website.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.