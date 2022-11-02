Deals
Mobile home falls off of trailer carrying it, knocks into power pole

Mobile home hits a power pole, causing road to close
Mobile home hits a power pole, causing road to close(Stacy Holmes)
By Javon Williams
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department are on the scene of an accident in Priceville.

A mobile home fell off the trailer that was carrying it and hit a power pole on E Upper River Rd SE. Upper River Rd is closed between Marco Dr. and Deere Rd.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Joe Wheeler EMC has been notified.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

