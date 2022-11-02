Deals
Lexington residents oppose proposed annexation

Lexington residents voice opinions on annexation proposal
By Romario Gardner
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -An intense town hall meeting in Lexington had residents shouting at each other and at town leaders.

On Tuesday, the town held a public meeting to discuss the proposal to annex 122 homes into the town’s boundaries from Lauderdale County.

The proposed benefits would include increased police protection from the Lexington Police Department and increased fire protection through the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department. Also, current users of Lexington Water would see a $4.00 monthly decrease in their monthly water bill.

Lexington town mayor Sarah Killen-Burroughs says she’s only interested in giving the people what they want.

“We certainly are not going to do anything that goes against what the citizens want,” said Killen-Burroughs, “We have absolutely no desire to annex people who do not as a majority want to be annexed.”

The mayor said she did not take the plans to the county commissioner because she wanted to hear how her residents felt on the matter.

Russ Rittler, a local man whose house would be affected by the annexation said he was happy with the community involvement.

“I was really relieved with the amount of turnout we had against this,” said Rittler, “I mean, I’m totally against it. There’s no benefit for me, and I don’t think there’s any benefit for anybody in this room.”

Mayor Sarah Killen-Burroughs said she is going to talk everyone’s comments and concerns to heart and rework a proposal that she hopes will work for all those impacted.

There is no timeline for when that new proposal will be complete.

