Husband accused of killing his wife has court date scheduled

Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
By Nick Kremer and Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The husband of the woman found dead in a home on Sunday has his court hearing scheduled on Dec 7. after he was charged and arrested for murder.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the murder occurred on Boardman St. around 4 p.m. Sunday. HPD officials say that it appeared to have been a domestic-related incident.

Ronnie Cupps, 39 was charged with the murder of his wife, Teresa Cupps who was found dead in the home. According to a complaint filed on Monday, Ronnie killed Teresa by hitting her in the head and face with a claw hammer.

Ronnie was taken into custody on Monday with the assistance of the United States Marshals Task Force. He is currently being held in the Madison County Jail.

Ronnie has a criminal history and was recently arrested on July 15 for Robbery 1st. He attempted to steal someone’s wallet while threatening them with a handgun.

