Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

How Veterans and first repsonders can get a free a haircut

By Anna Mahan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Veteran’s Day isn’t far off and many places are hosting special events or deals for the men and women who have served our country.

Taylor’s Barber Shop in Huntsville is offering free haircuts to Veterans and first responders on Saturday, Nov. 5. All you have to do is call and make an appointment!

Shop owner Ollie Taylor says this is a special time to talk with the Vets, hear their stories and even learn from them. Joining Ollie is Dwayne Paro, author of The Empowered Veteran: Strength and Confidence to Harness Your Future. As a Veteran himself, Paro encourages other service members as they transition out of the military.

Taylor’s Barber Shop is located at 11309 Memorial Parkway SE. you can call to schedule an appointment at 256-883-1100.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence on Bob Wallace Ave.
Man arrested, K-9 injured after Bob Wallace Ave. incident on Tuesday
A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another...
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Husband accused of killing his wife has court date scheduled
Alabama Department of Corrections
Man serving life sentence for murder dies in prison