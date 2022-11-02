How Veterans and first repsonders can get a free a haircut

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Veteran’s Day isn’t far off and many places are hosting special events or deals for the men and women who have served our country.

Taylor’s Barber Shop in Huntsville is offering free haircuts to Veterans and first responders on Saturday, Nov. 5. All you have to do is call and make an appointment!

Shop owner Ollie Taylor says this is a special time to talk with the Vets, hear their stories and even learn from them. Joining Ollie is Dwayne Paro, author of The Empowered Veteran: Strength and Confidence to Harness Your Future. As a Veteran himself, Paro encourages other service members as they transition out of the military.

Taylor’s Barber Shop is located at 11309 Memorial Parkway SE. you can call to schedule an appointment at 256-883-1100.

