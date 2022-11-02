Deals
Gadsden man dies in fatal motorcycle crash near Collinsville

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Michael Bourgeois
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DEKALB CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Gadsden man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Dekalb County on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as 36-year-old Michael Bourgeois of Gadsden.

Around 3 p.m. on Nov. 1, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash three miles north of Collinsville on County Road 51. The two vehicles were described as a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Chevrolet Malibu.

ALEA Officials say Bourgeois was on his motorcycle when he collided with the car.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the car was transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center for treatment.

This deadly crash remains under investigation.

