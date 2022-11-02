Deals
Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire

By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly couple in Limestone County lost their home and a pet in a fire on Cagle Rd. near Athens Wednesday morning.

According to Piney Chapel Fire and Rescue Chief, Lance Pitts, a woman in the home woke up and realized there was a fire. After realizing it, she and her husband made it out of the residence uninjured.

The couple made it out of the home with nothing but the clothes on their back according to Pitts. Pitts also said that a cat did not make it out and died in the fire.

The first firefighters to arrive on the scene arrived around 6 a.m. and could see the flames from two miles away.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire around 6:30 a.m. in doing so, the firefighters were able to protect a garage that was about 10 feet from the house.

The Red Cross is reaching out t the couple for assistance.

