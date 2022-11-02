District Attorney’s office: Madison Co. deputy shot Gurley man in self-defense

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County District Attorney’s office confirmed on Wednesday it will not prosecute a deputy who shot a man. The confirmation comes nearly one year after that shooting occurred.

In November 2021, deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Gurley. The deputies on the scene were talking with witnesses when Cory Wayne Vell approached them.

They thought he was involved in that domestic incident. The situation ended with the deputy firing his weapon at Vell. Following the shooting, Vell was treated at Huntsville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No deputies were hurt in the incident.

The case was turned over to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (ABI) which presented its case to the Madison County District Attorney’s office.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Tim Gann said the deputy acted in self-defense and, therefore, the office decided not to pursue charges.

