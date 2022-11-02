Clouds early but clearing out through the day

Good Wednesday morning. A steady breeze along with the cloud cover have prevented any widespread fog development for the morning commute, a few pockets of drizzle may be possible before daybreak.

Despite the early morning clouds, skies will clear out quickly today. We finally get to enjoy some sunshine this afternoon with highs climbing into the middle 70s during the afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be beautiful November days with above average temperatures in the middle 70s, we will remain sunny and dry.

The weekend looks so-so for now with temperatures staying warm in the middle to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday associated with a low moving in from the west. Daylight Saving Time will come to an end on Sunday morning and clocks will fall back one hour. Please replace the batteries in your smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.

Next week will start off sunny and dry with highs staying in the upper 70s.

