Children, anxiety and how to help

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Your child has anxiety, and you don’t know how to help.

Local author Caris Snider gets that. Having helped a number of families throughout North Alabama, she joined TVL to chat about how parents can have meaningful conversations with their children, lead by example and foster an attitude of gratitude.

These are just a few things she is sharing about to help stomp out anxiety for you and your child.

Hang in there, moms and dads. You’re doing great!

For more helpful advice, follow Caris on Instagram, Facebook and visit her website, carissnider.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.