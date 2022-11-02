Chargers make trip to Auburn for exhibition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The UAH Chargers basketball team enters their Division II basketball season ranked 24th in the Preseason NABC Coaches Poll. The first test of the year for the Chargers program, 13th ranked Auburn Tigers at Neville Arena Wednesday. Tip off is set for 7 PM.

“We had two really good scrimmages, I’m harder on them right now,” UAH Head Coach John Schulman said after practice. “I’m like Saban. I don’t look like Saban, I don’t make as much money as Saban, but I want to be on them now. We’re about to play the thirteenth Division One ranked team in the country, the fifth ranked Division two team in the country and the eighth ranked Division two in the country. Three games in five days, you’re talking about what this team needs. Who knows what will happen, but we will use it, we will need it and we will learn from it.

UAH will also face fourth ranked Nova Southeastern on Saturday, followed by sixth-ranked Lincoln Memorial.

“I know they’re long, they got great guard play,” Schulman said about Auburn. “I know Bruce Pearl knows what he’s doing, I don’t really care. I’m not worried about Auburn, I’m worried about UAH, and then on Saturday I know how good Nova Southeastern is, I’m not worried about Nova, I’m worried about UAH. I don’t know in my old age that I’ve stopped worrying about everybody else and start worrying about our team. So we don’t have to play Auburn, Auburn has to play us and that’s the mindset that we have and that’s the mentality that we have.”

