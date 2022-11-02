Anneliese van der Pol from ‘That’s So Raven’ among Broadway stars to perform in Huntsville’s Disney Princess Concert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone has a favorite Disney movie or Disney princess. This weekend, you have the chance to see some iconic princesses right before your eyes.

Disney Princess: The Concert is coming to the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on Sunday, November 6 at 6 p.m.

The magical night features actresses who portrayed some of the princess roles on Broadway. Cast members include Anneliese van der Pol, Broadway’s final Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” and Chelsea on the Disney Channel show, “That’s So Raven.” Also joining the show is Christy Altomare who was Broadway’s original Anya in “Anastasia,” Isabelle McCalla, Broadway’s Jasmine in “Aladdin” and Syndee Winters, Broadway’s Nala in “The Lion King.”

Concertgoers are encouraged to dress up in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening, where the cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and “Frozen” songs like “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

The performers, appear as themselved with a little princess touch to celebrate these iconic characters and share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and special effects will tranport the audience in pure Disney magic.

For more information and tickets, visit disneyprincessconcert.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.