ACLU and other voting rights organizations request transparency regarding polling locations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Prior to Tuesday’s general election, six voting rights advocacy groups sent a letter to the Secretary of State’s Office asking for transparency on polling locations and the closure of polling places.

Jessica Barker co-founder of Lift Our Vote is part of the group that sent the letter.

“We realize that there are areas across the state of Alabama who don’t have a centralized listing of polling locations in their area,” she said.

The letter claims some counties don’t publish a list of voters and their respective polling locations while others publish inaccurate or contradictory information.

“We know transparency is key,” she continued. “We want for all of our voters to be able to go to one place and pull any county across the state of Alabama and get the listing of those precincts that are associated with that county.”

Barker says a uniform list would help organizers determine if there are enough precincts in each county for voters to access the polls without going to extreme lengths to do so.

But Secretary of State John Merrill says creating that list isn’t required under any statute in Alabama law.

“A uniform list of polling places in the state of Alabama is not required by any statute,” he said. “It is required that that list be published by the local probate judges in all 67 counties and by all 68 judges. That has already been met in each and every instance.”

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.