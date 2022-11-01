Two found dead following reported burglary

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a reported burglary call.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut Street.

At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a homicide. A spokesperson for the police department said one victim was found inside the home and another victim was found outside.

The Morgan County coroner confirmed that the victims were one man and one woman.

According to a neighbor who lives in the area, incidents like this are not uncommon for the area.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

