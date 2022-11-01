Scottsboro Police arrest man on rape, sexual abuse charges

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged a man after a sexual assault involving a child was reported in May.

Johasaphat Lsean Staten Ellison was indicted by the Jackson County Grand Jury for second-degree rape, second-degree sexual abuse and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Ellison was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Jackson County Jail on a $30,300 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.