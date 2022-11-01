Deals
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

Overturned 18-wheeler causes road in Cullman to close

By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office along with other first responders are on the scene of an accident on AL Hwy 69 S.

The WAFF 48 Crew on scene sees an 18-wheeler flipped over, half of it is in the road while the other half is in a ditch.

AL Hwy 69 S at CR 60 will be shut down and the CCSO is asking for motorists to reroute if possible.

