Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
2022 Veterans Day Parade
Battle of the Brews

One dead, at least 5 injured in Halloween house party shooting, police say

A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one...
A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and others injured Monday evening.(Kimo Hood, KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A shooting at a large Halloween party home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left one person dead and others injured Monday evening, authorities said.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated police were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue just after 9 p.m. for the shooting, KCTV reported.

According to law enforcement, about 70 to 100 high school-aged people attended a house party via social media invite only, and the homeowners were present.

Some uninvited guests showed up and were asked to leave, authorities said. They opened fire on the party, leaving one person dead and five to seven others injured.

At least two people taken to the hospital were believed to be in serious condition, possibly with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No suspect information was released.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cupps was charged with the murder of his wife.
Victim identified in Huntsville murder, husband arrested
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin walks the field before an NCAA college football game against...
Auburn fires head football coach Bryan Harsin
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Carnell Williams Football vs. Louisiana Monroe in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, September 4,...
Interim coach named for Auburn Tigers Football

Latest News

A Decatur councilman has proposed traffic cameras for stoplights on Beltline Rd.
Decatur councilman proposes traffic cameras on Beltline Rd.
The councilman says that he would like a few traffic cameras to prevent crashes on Beltline Rd.
Decatur councilman looking to add handful of traffic cameras
After the families of the 17 people killed get their chance to speak, the judge will formally...
‘A monster’: Families, wounded confront Parkland shooter
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House panel
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says