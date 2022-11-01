Nice Start to November!

It has been beautiful to kick off the first day of November with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. As we head into the evening and overnight hours, we’ll see clouds push in from the west and this will keep temperatures warmer through Wednesday morning. Expect overnight lows to bottom out in the low to mid 50s with pockets of patchy to dense fog possible again for your early morning commute.

Fog should be lifting out of the area shortly after sunrise on Wednesday and temperatures will steadily warm up into the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs will be climbing into the low and mid 70s, and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Plan on much of the same story weatherwise with a slight warming trend into the rest of your work and school week. Highs will be topping out above average for this time of year in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances remain slim to none through your weekend and extended forecast, but we’re still watching closely for a low pressure system that will try to move in from the west late Saturday into Sunday. Latest model guidance has this system falling apart before it makes it to the Tennessee Valley, but we could see northwest Alabama get clipped with a few scattered showers. We have added small chances for rain on Saturday and Sunday, but it’s important to note that most of us will be staying completely dry and warm with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Don’t forget to set your clocks back as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.