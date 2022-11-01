New traffic light coming to Steger Rd.

MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new traffic light will begin operation at a busy intersection in Meridianville.

According to the Madison County Commissioner, a new traffic light will begin operation at the intersection of Hwy. 231 and Steger Rd. between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) says that since July 1, 2021, there have been 46 crashes at or around the intersection.

