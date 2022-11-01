Deals
New traffic light coming to Steger Rd.

A new traffic light will begin operation Monday on Steger Rd.
A new traffic light will begin operation Monday on Steger Rd.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new traffic light will begin operation at a busy intersection in Meridianville.

According to the Madison County Commissioner, a new traffic light will begin operation at the intersection of Hwy. 231 and Steger Rd. between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Monday.

Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) says that since July 1, 2021, there have been 46 crashes at or around the intersection.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

