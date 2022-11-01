Deals
Moulton man arrested following multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase

Paden Terry
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - During the past month Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and its Criminal Investigation Division received reports of theft of personal checks, forging and passing of those checks.

After an investigation Paden Terry, 34 was developed as one of the suspects. In that investigation, it was also learned that Terry along with other suspects have been involved in a multi-state crime spree across Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas in the past weeks.

Terry and a female accomplice were arrested following a high-speed pursuit on Oct. 17. The pursuit ended when State Troopers were able to deploy spike strips to disable the car. The female is still in the Prairie County Arkansas Detention Center.

Investigators in Lawrence County received information that Terry was back in Lawrence County and was arrested with help from the Moulton Police Department.

Terry is charged with Forgery, 3rd degree, Possession of Forged Instruments, 3rd degree and Identity Theft 1st degree. His bond was set at $20,000. Terry also has outstanding felony warrants in Wayne County TN for Fraud.

Charges are still pending while the investigation continues.

