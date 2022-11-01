Meet the Huntsville locals who recently competed on ‘Family Feud’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Since 1976, people have been tuning in to Family Feud to watch folks battle it out for some of the best prizes.

On Tuesday, November 1, a Huntsville family got their chance to compete in the game show. Marsau, Latisha, Micah, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, made their debut to test their teamwork.

“It’s a lot easier when you’re in your living room than it is on stage,” Marsau Scott said.

Marsau and his brother Maurice also commented on how fun it was to work with Steve Harvey on set.

“Steve is amazing, first of all. He’s everything that you would think he would be. He’s way funnier in person,” Maurice said.

Harvey began hosting the show in 2010 and has since won several daytime Emmy Awards for his work.

“He’s a lot more fun and a lot more engaging,” Marsau added.

This isn’t the family’s first time in front of the camera though. They’re known for the reality show, “Love and Marriage: Huntsville,” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

The brothers said filming the show was a lot of fun and different from what they have ever done or expected.

So, did they walk away with thousands of dollars? Well, I don’t want to spoil it for you.

